Eight core industries’ output contracts 0.5 per cent in August

The eight core industries' output contracted 0.5 per cent in August 2019. In the same month last year, the eight core industries' output grew 4.7 per cent.

This was also lower than the 2.7 per cent growth recorded in July 2019. As many as five sectors recorded a contraction during the month under review.

PTI adds:

The eight core sector industries are: coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity recorded a negative growth of 8.6 per cent, 5.4 per cent , 3.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively in August, according to the data of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

However, fertiliser and steel production grew by 2.9 per cent, and 5 per cent, respectively during the month under review.

During April-August, growth in the eight core industries grew by 2.4 per cent from 5.7 per cent in the year-ago period.