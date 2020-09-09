Economy

Electric vehicle adoption rises

September 09, 2020

The adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in the country is rising, according to official estimates.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Power said, “There has been a clear shift towards eMobility and we saw a 20 per cent surge in EV sales on a year-on-year basis. Around 1,56,000 EVs were sold in fiscal 2019-20, up from 130,000 in the previous year.”

In a separate statement, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings in the country, said that it has already deployed 1,514 electric vehicles on road till date.

This has been done under the National E-Mobility Programme and is making a remarkable impact on the environment by enabling reduction of 5360 tonnes of CO2 emissions so far.

EESL also said that 534 Captive chargers (342 Alternating Current and 192 Direct Current) have also been commissioned across the country.

Till date, 156 of Public Charging Stations (PCS) have been installed across Delhi, Chennai, Nagpur, Noida, Naya Raipur and Kolkata.

