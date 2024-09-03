The Union Labour Ministry on Tuesday invited suggestions from employers’ organisations on the proposed Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme.

The meeting on ELI was chaired by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Labour and Sports Minister, with representatives of employers’ organisations including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI, All India Organisation of Employers (AIOE) and Laghu Udyog Bharati.

Tuesday’s meeting was part of a series of stakeholder consultations that Labour Ministry has initiated on ELI.

The meeting on Tuesday was also attended by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje and Secretary (L&E), Sumita Dawra along with senior officials of the Labour Ministry.

A presentation on the proposed ELI scheme also was made during the meeting

A shared goal

Addressing the employers, Mandaviya said that the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme represents a significant step towards our shared goal of creating a more prosperous and inclusive India. For it to truly succeed, it requires the collective effort and wisdom of all stakeholders — government, businesses, and our workers, he said.

“Employment generation is a top priority for the government, and the ELI Scheme is a step in the right direction to achieve this goal. We are committed to working closely with stakeholders to design a scheme that is robust, inclusive, and aligned with the needs of the economy,” Mandaviya added.

Mandaviya emphasised that the ELI scheme has been designed to encourage businesses to generate more employment as well as to provide meaningful and sustainable jobs for the youth of our country.

Representatives from various employer organisations shared their perspectives on the scheme as well as other labour welfare measures being taken by the government.

Labour Secretary Dawra gave an overview of all the components of the ELI scheme and reiterated the government’s commitment for creating job opportunities. Besides, the ELI scheme, other issues relating to labour welfare and employment generation also came up for discussion in the meeting.

