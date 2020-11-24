Emerald Jewellery unveils AI-enabled App B2B segment in collaboration with IBM

Emerald Jewel Industry India, a leading jewellery manufacturer focussed on the business-to-business segment, has launched an AI-enabled app in collaboration with IBM.

The Tej app will connect Emerald Jewellery with its 200-plus dealers, enabling them to search through a catalogue of over 500,000 jewellery designs quickly and navigate the complex ordering process easily.

“Tej will enable Emerald Jewel to bring on-board hundreds of new dealers, in the next one year, as they now have the capacity to scale resource requirements on-demand using IBM Cloud,” K Srinivasan, Managing Director, Emerald Jewel Industry India said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a virtual press conference to announce the launch of the mobile application platform for jewellery B2B business in collaboration with IBM.

“Right now we are manufacturing two tonnes of gold every month and we are confident that once we implement this, our manufacturing ability will go up to three tonnes per month,” said Srinivasan.

B2B sales

“We sell to wholesalers, dealers and large retail chains. We introduce more than 2,000 new designs across categories every month,” Srinivasan said.

Emerald Jewellery selected IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Services, to design, build and deploy Tej, which runs on iOS and Android operating systems.

“It’s a first-of-its-kind AI-enabled mobile application platform powered IBM cloud designed to empower the B2B business of Emerald Jewel Industry India,” Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia said.

Responding to a query on IBM’s plan to expand Tej into B2C jewellery business, Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner, Global Business Services, IBM India / South Asia, said, “In this particular case, we will follow the business model of Emerald Jewellery, which is in B2B space today but slowly growing its B2C business as well. So, we will definitely expand similar or the same solution in B2C space jointly with Emerald.”