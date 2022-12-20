EMI cards seems to have taken wings in India with more than 50 per cent of borrowers surveyed by Home Credit India, showing preference and acceptability for such cards when it came to shopping or for any credit need.

This was followed by credit cards (25 per cent), with new age lending platforms including ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ evidently losing out with less than 10 per cent in favour, revealed the findings of the latest Home Credit India’s ‘How India Borrows’ 2022 Study.

Borrowers view EMI Cards as trustworthy, with timely approvals and quick disbursals, the findings showed.

Across 16 cities

The survey was conducted across 16 cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Patna, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Pune. The sample size is about 1500 borrowers (Home Credit customers) in the age group of 18-55 years, with an average income of ₹ 30,000 per month.

Home Credit India, a local arm of global consumer finance provider Home Credit, released its annual consumer study - ‘How India Borrows’ (HIB) 2022 study on Tuesday.

The HIB 2022 study showed that overall more than three-fourth of the borrowers led by tier 1 & 2 cities and Gen Z/millennials are optimistic and buoyant about digital lending services, owing to rising popularity of online loans, convenience experienced, and faster adoption of digital lending.

Borrowing behaviour

The HIB study is aimed at understanding the rapidly evolving consumer borrowing behaviour, as the economy undergoes digital transformation in post-Covid world.

The HIB 2022 shows the positive consumer borrowing trend that was the highlight of 2021 study is going strong this year too irrespective of the macroeconomic headwinds, with 75 per cent borrowers taken credit to buy consumer durables, home appliances, home renovation and business purposes.

Ashish Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India, said, “The big take away of this year’s ‘How India Borrows’ study is the digital evolution of consumer credit in India, which is being driven by GenZ/Milennials from tier 1 & 2 cities.

The key borrowing trends point to the emergence of Embedded Finance phenomena leading to the popularity of EMI financing. The new-age consumers are now not averse to going for loans or credit especially small-ticket size to fulfill aspirations and live their life to fullest.

Along with it, they are fast embracing new digital tools or platforms to ensure access to affordable and convenient credit. As most borrowers are optimistic about the future of digital lending services, they are also aware of its pitfalls and so, want to become financial literate.”

Embedded Finance

Similarly, 60 per cent borrowers primarily Millennials/GenZ from tier 1 & 2 cities (led by Bengaluru at 82 per cent, Patna 74 per cent, Lucknow 69 per cent, Ludhiana 68 per cenand Jaipur 68 per cent) have shown interest in ‘embedded finance’, where e-commerce shopping can be converted to EMIs for affordable financing. Most of them believe embedded finance makes borrowing faster and e-commerce shopping easier.

Financial services

Another major positive is the growing embrace towards digitalisation of financial services. The HIB study states after showing affinity towards online loan journey last year, this time 40 per cent borrowers led by tier 1 & 2 cities (Jaipur at 55 per cent , Pune 48 per cent, Ludhiana 47 per cent, Lucknow 44 per cent, Chandigarh 43 per cent) have shown willingness to initiate loan application through WhatsApp chat in coming time.

Chatbots too are not far behind in tech-enabled financial services race, with one-third borrowers, led by tier 1 & 2 cities (Ahmedabad at 54 per cent,Lucknow 45 per cent, Patna 44 per cent, Jaipur 42 per cent) shown trust &familiarity towards chatbots, a 13-point uptick from FY21.

The adaptability towards online loan journey is also growing as over 50 per cent borrowers show affinity towards online loans, a 14-point increase from FY21. On same lines, borrowers have largely shown their comfort with mobile banking viz-a-viz Internet banking, especially in tier 1 & Metros (Pune at 75 per cent, Bengaluru 69 per cent, Delhi-NCR 64 per cent , Ludhiana 63 per cent% Ahmedabad 62 per cent, Mumbai 58 per cent, with Bhopal lowest at 42 per cent)