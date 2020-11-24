Employees of central PSUs to stage dharna on Nov 26

The Joint Action Committee consisting of HAL Employees Association, BEL Workers Unity Forum, BEL Workers Union, BEML Employees Association, ITI Employees Union and BHEL Employees Association will go on one-day strike on November 26.

“The strike is part of the call given by central trade unions,” said Domlur Srinivas Reddy, Convenor of Joint Action Committee and President of BEML Employees Association.

Narayana R, General Secretary of the Joint Action Committee, said the employees have decided to go on one-day strike on November 26.

In a press release, Reddy stated that BEML represents production units in Bengaluru, KGF, Mysuru in Karnataka and Palakkad in Kerala. In 2019-20 BEML with its three verticals, made an annual turnover of ₹3,028 crore achieving a profit of ₹63.38 crore. The Central government has decided to privatise BEML despite the company’s good track record and consistently declaring dividends for the last five years.