Employment generation in FY19 around 1.48 cr: ESIC data

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
Gross employment generation in the formal sector rose to 11.38 lakh in March from 11.02 lakh in February, according to official data. As per ESIC’s latest payroll data, around 1.48 crore jobs were generated in 2018-19 financial year.
The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) did not provide gross new enrolments for March 2018. Total gross new enrolments were at 88.30 lakh during the seven-month period from September 2017 to March 2018. ESIC has been releasing payroll data from April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017.
The Central Statistics Office on Friday released payroll or new enrolment data of ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority together. The CSO is releasing the data of these three bodies since April 2018 covering the period from September 2017.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) payroll data showed that net enrolments rose to 8.14 lakh in March against 7.88 lakh in February this year. Around 67.59 lakh new subscribers joined social security schemes run by EPFO during entire 2018-19. Total net new enrolments were at 15.52 lakh during the seven-month period to March 2018.
The retirement fund body has also been releasing payroll data from April 2018, covering the period from September 2017. EPFO in its payroll data did not provide monthly net new enrolments for March 2018. The CSO said the report released on Friday gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor