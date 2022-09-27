Employment in nine selected sectors grew by 4 lakh in Q4 FY22

Employment increased by about four lakh in the January to March 2022 quarter as against the previous quarter in nine selected sectors of the economy.

The Fourth Round of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) by the Labour and Employment Ministry revealed that the estimated employment increased to 3.18 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 in the selected sectors as compared to 3.14 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

Total employment grew by 10 lakh to 3.18 crore as on January 1, 2022, from about 3.08 crore as on January 1, 2021, said SP Mukherjee, chairman of the expert group, which brought out this QES.

“The total employment in these nine selected sectors taken collectively was reported as 2.37 crore in the sixth Economic Census (2013-14),” the Labour Ministry said in a statement.

The QES measures employment in all establishments with 10 workers or more of nine selected sectors, which account for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments. These sectors are manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, IT/ BPO and financial services.

Jobs growth

“The survey results indicate that jobs continued to grow even during the Covid pandemic with growth of employment in manufacturing as well. This shows a positive trend,” said Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday while releasing the findings of the report.

Manufacturing sector accounts for the largest percentage at 38.5 per cent of the total number of workers, followed by education sector with 21.7 per cent, IT/BPO sector with 12 per cent and health sector at 10.6 per cent.

Female workers’ participation reported a marginal increase from 31.6 per cent in the third quarter to 31.8 per cent in the fourth quarter. However, this is significantly higher than 29.3 per cent female worker participation recorded in the first QES of April to June 2021.

NCS vacancies

Indicating better opportunities for job seekers, active vacancies on the National Career Service portal reached an all-time high of 4,82,264 as on September 26, 2022. The previous all-time high active vacancies were 3,20,917, recorded before the pandemic in June 2019. The average vacancies usually are in the range of 2-2.5 lakh on the portal.