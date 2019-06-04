Employment is the top agenda : Minister of Skill Development Mahendra Nath Pandey

“Employment is going to be the top agenda for the skill Ministry,” said Mahendra Nath Pandey, the newly appointed Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship here on Tuesday after taking charge.

“India has a large young population and we would want to ensure that they are properly skilled in the sectors that they are working in,” he said.

“The ministry would also ensure that after skilling they have various employment opportunities which are not temporary,” he added.

On May 31, 2019, Pandey was given the portfolio of Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

He has also served as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development and was later replaced by Satyapal Singh.