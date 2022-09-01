Empty cargo containers to return with goods from Bangaldesh

Empty containers returning to India from Bangladesh on a train may be used to ferry goods imported from Bangladesh, the Customs Department has said.

“This shall apply to closed containers moved by Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) on trains operated by Indian Railways,” a notice from the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), West Bengal, stated recently.

While the train will enter India through the land customs stations (LCS) of Petrapole or Gede, it will be allowed to transit to any inland container depot (ICD) for customs clearance of goods, it further said, adding that the movement will be monitored through electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS).

The move comes after representations from various ministries and trade to allow rail movement of containerised cargo from Bangladesh to India, using the empty containers returning after delivering Indian export goods.

For the movement and clearance of goods imported in containers on trains returning from Bangladesh, CONCOR will execute a running bond with the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), West Bengal.

“The value of the running bond shall be on the basis of the average number of containers carried per trip, the average time taken for submission of proof of safe landing of containers at the destination ICDs, frequency of such trans-shipment as well as notional value of cargo per container,” it further said.

According to the notice, trials are on at present, and the commencement date would be notified later.