Engineering exporters seek curbs on primary steel exports to check domestic price rise

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
To check rising domestic steel prices, a key ingredient in the production of engineering goods, exporters from the sector have asked the government to consider imposition of quantitative restrictions on export of primary steel and also raise export duties on the item.
Representatives from EEPC India, in a meeting with Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Tuesday, pointed out that value-added steel products exported from India were becoming uncompetitive in the international market due to rising prices of primary steel locally and urged the government to consider both tariff and non-tariff measures to rein in steel prices, per a statement issued by EEPC India.
Accordingly, quantitative restrictions could be imposed on export of primary steel which is used as key raw material by local manufacturers. Export duty could also be raised to make steel available in the domestic market at reasonable and competitive prices, the body suggested.
"There has been a substantial jump in export of primary steel in recent months while many value-added steel products shipped from the country have seen a 15-35 per cent decline," said EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai. He said that if the government does not take steps to contain steel prices, many MSME exporters will be out of business and it will lead to unemployment of skilled people.
The EEPC also proposed to the Minister that export activities should be declared as essential services and should be exempted from pandemic restrictions.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...