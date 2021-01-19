Engineering goods producers, missions in North America join hands to promote exports

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Engineering exporters have joined forces with Indian embassies and missions in North America, including the US and Canada, to carve out a larger share of the market and promote India as a global manufacturing hub.
The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), in collaboration with Indian missions in the US, Canada and Mexico, will hold the ‘India Sub-Contracting Expo 2021’ virtually, focussing on the three markets on February 16-21, bringing together sellers from India and buyers from the three identified countries.
Around 70 Indian SME engineering companies from the subcontracting sector have registered to showcase their quality products and about 300 overseas buyers are expected to participate, according to a release circulated by the EEPC.
“North America is our largest trade destination accounting for one-fifth of India’s engineering exports,” said EEPC India’s Chairman, Mahesh Desai, adding that within North America, the US itself accounted for 19 per cent of shipments.
India exported $75.97 billion worth of engineering goods in 2019-20 accounting for about 25 per cent of total exports. In the on-going fiscal, due to Covid-19 disruptions, engineering exports in the April-November, 2020-21 period declined by 13.24 percent to $43.85 billion from $50.55 billion recorded in the same period last fiscal.
With a combined GDP of $24.35 trillion, North America is the richest as well as the most economically competitive region of the world generating 27 per cent of the world GDP, the EEPC stated.
At a curtain raiser event to promote the expo on Monday, speakers, includingrepresentatives from the Ministry of Commerce and officials from India’s missions in the US, Canada and Mexico, said that the pandemic had presented a “unique” opportunity to India to work with America to build resilient and reliable supply chains.
Desai said the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative was the best-ever attempt to make India self-reliant and enhance the competence level of the Indian industry and suppliers in the global market. ‘Make in India 2.0’, an integral part of the initiative, would accelerate the process of scaling up India into a ‘global manufacturing hub’.
“The role of our embassies and missions would be crucial for successful implementation of these initiatives,” he said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
₹1483 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1465145015001510 Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ...
Bucking the overall market trend, the stock of Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) gained on Monday and ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...