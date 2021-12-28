Environment, labour, data issues to test skills of Indian trade negotiators in 2022: WTC report

Issues of the 21st Century, such as environment protection, labour, e-commerce and data protection, are set to be major drivers of global supply chain and exports and could test the skill of Indian negotiators in 2022 as they try to arrive at mutually beneficial agreements with major trade partners such as the UK, the EU and the US, according to a research paper by World Trade Centre, Mumbai.

“As India prepares to negotiate trade pact with the US, the issue of unfettered cross-border movement of data will come into force. India needs a highly nuanced negotiating strategy by striking a right balance between allowing cross-border transfer of data and protecting privacy and data security of Indian citizens,” the paper pointed out.

‘Restrictive’ measures

India’s “restrictive’’ digital trade measures, including data localisation policy, was reportedly one of the major barriers to trade identified by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai during her India visit earlier this year.

“There is all the more reason for India to harmonise its data protection and privacy regime with prominent jurisdictions such as the EU and the US as 66 per cent of our services exports comprise of digitally deliverable services such as ICT services, including BPO, KPO and software services,” the paper noted.

Tai also made a strong pitch for including labour issues in the trade talks, that India, for the time being, managed to resist.

India may also have a tough task negotiating with the EU on concession for Indian exporters in complying with their stringent environment protection and labour norms, the paper added.

Although India and the EU have decided to go ahead with the re-launch of the negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement, the two sides are yet to decide how to deal with issues such as labour and environment. While the EU holds that its Parliament would not allow a trade deal where these issues are not included, India has been maintaining that environment and labour are not trade-related matters.

The EU also plans to discourage import of products manufactured through environmentally harmful process by imposing carbon tax on such goods. “This move, when it comes to force, will affect India’s export of engineering goods, auto-components and other goods, for which the EU is a major destination,” the paper pointed out.

It is important for India to forge trade deals with its major trading partners as it is not part of any major trade agreement being formalised around the world such as the Comprehensive and

Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, involving 11 countries such as Canada, Australia and Japan, the revised US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, the African Continental Free Trade Area in 2021 and the RCEP that includes the ASEAN and its FTA partners excluding India.

“A major concern for India is that these mega trade agreements may reduce India’s share in world exports as our competitors integrate more into the global value chains by becoming part of these agreements. Already, there are signs of India losing market share in developing countries,” the paper stated.