EPFO adds 13.95 lakh workers in November

The provisional payroll data of EPFO says the organisation added 13.95 lakh subscribers during November, 2021. The EPFO added around 2.85 lakh subscribers over October, 2021, an increase of 25.65 per cent.

Compared to November, 2020, the increase is around 3.84 lakh. In November, 2020 EPFO got 10.11 lakh new subscribers. Of the total 13.95 lakh net subscribers added during the month, 8.28 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time. Approximately 5.67 lakh net subscribers exited but rejoined EPFO by changing jobs. 3.64 lakh new workers are between 22 and 25 years of age.

“Age-group of 18-21 also registered a healthy addition of around 2.81 lakh net enrolments. Age-groups of 18-25 years have contributed around 46.20 per cent of total net subscriber additions in November, 2021,” the EPFO said.

Top States

Establishments in Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka continue to add more members in the EPFO. 8.46 lakh subscribers, which is around 60.60 per cent, are from these States. 2.95 lakh new members are women, which is almost 59,005 more than that of subscribers added in October, 2021.

‘Expert services’ category, consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors etc. constituted 41.48 per cent of total subscribers added. Meanwhile, the All India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for December increased by five points each to stand at 1,097 and 1,106 respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from fuel and light group due to rise in prices of firewood, kerosene, medicine, barber charges, bus fare, toilet soap, washing soap, the Labour Ministry said in a release.