EPFO adds 14.12 lakh net subscribers in February

New Delhi, April 20

The EPFO added 14.12 lakh net subscribers in February, according to the provisional payroll data of the organisation released by the Union Labour Ministry here on Wednesday. It recorded a slight increase of 31,826 net subscribers compared to January, 2022.

The EPFO registered 1.74 lakh new workers in February compared to February, 2021. “There is consistent increase in the net subscriber addition since October, 2021 showcasing trust in the services rendered by the organisation,” the Labour Ministry’s statement said.

Out of the 14.12 lakh net subscribers added during the month, around 8.41 lakh are new members and 5.71 lakh workers exited but re-joined EPFO by transferring their accumulations from previous PF account to the current PF account.

About 3.70 lakh new workers enrolled are in the age group of 22-25 years and 2.98 lakh new subscribers are between 29 to 35 years of age. “In a nutshell, the age-group of 18-25 years constitutes around 45 per cent of total net enrolments during the month. This age-group indicates that many first-time job seekers are joining the organised sector workforce in large numbers,” the release claimed.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana and Delhi added approximately 9.52 lakh net subscribers, which is around 67.49 per cent of total net payroll addition. 3.10 lakh new workers enrolled are women.