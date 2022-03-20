EPFO adds 15.29 lakh subscribers in January

The EPFO has added 15.29 lakh net subscribers in January 2022, according to the provisional payroll data of the organisation. As many as 8.64 lakh subscribers out of this are new workers while 6.65 lakh workers re-registered with the EPFO after changing their jobs.

The data also indicates an increase of 2.69 lakh net subscribers addition in January over the previous month. “It also reflects a declining trend in the number of members exited since July 2021,” a government release said.

The highest number of workers registered — 6.90 lakh — are in the 18-25 age group, forming around 45.11 per cent of the total net subscribers added in January. “This is followed by the 29-35 age group with a healthy addition of around 3.23 lakh net enrolments. This indicates that many first-time job seekers are joining organised sector workforce in large numbers and signifies a crucial stage for an individual’s potential in terms of earning capacity,” the Labour Ministry claimed.

Leading States

Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka continued as the leading States in providing employment opportunities by adding approximately 9.33 lakh subscribers, which is around 61 per cent of the total net payroll addition across all age groups. As many as 3.20 lakh new subscribers are women (21 per cent of the total net subscribers), an increase of 57,722 net enrolments over December 2021.

‘Expert services’ category, consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors etc, constituted 39.95 per cent of the total subscriber addition.