EPFO disburses over ₹13,000 crore, settles 52 lakh Covid-19 non-refundable advance claims: Gangwar

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday claimed that Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) settled 52 lakh Covid-19 non-refundable advance claims, and disbursed ₹13,300 crore.
“The country has faced the pandemic with brave face,” Gangwar said while speaking during industry body Assocham’s Foundation Week event. Keeping this in mind the government had allowed over six crore subscribes of EPFO to withdraw an amount not exceeding their three months basic pay and dearness allowance from their EPF account in view of the lockdown to fight the pandemic.
The Centre had launched the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) on March 26 to help the economically weaker sections cope with the pandemic. A provision for withdrawal from the EPF scheme was announced by the government and an urgent notification issued, providing for non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of basic wages and DA for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to member’s credit in the EPF account, whichever is less.
On the implementation of labour codes, he asked the industry representatives to provide their feedback on the draft rules of three labour codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational health safety and working conditions.
Also read: Wage support to be made available through EPFO contribution
The Ministry has circulated the draft rules on these labour codes to seek feedback of stakeholders. These three codes were passed in monsoon session of Parliament this year. The labour code on wage was passed by Parliament in 2019. The rules on that have already firmed up. The government intends to implement all the four codes in one go from April 1, 2021.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...