EPFO records 8.45 lakh new enrolments in July

Net new enrolments with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) rose to 8.45 lakh in July from 4.82 lakh in June, according to its latest payroll data, providing a perspective on employment in the formal sector amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Provisional payroll data released by the EPFO last month had shown that net new enrolments stood at 6.55 lakh in June this year. The figure has now been revised down to 4.82 lakh.

The net enrolments had dropped to 5.72 lakh in March 2020 from 10.21 lakh in February, according to data released in May.

Latest data released on Sunday showed that net new enrolments in April were in the negative zone at (-) 61,807 against 20,164 released in August.

The net new enrolments with the EPFO hover around 7 lakh every month on an average.