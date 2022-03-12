EPFO cuts interest rate from 8.5% to 8.1%

Opposition parties have criticised the move

Ignoring opposition from Central Trade Unions, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to recommend to the Finance Ministry that the interest on provident fund deposits could be reduced to 8.1 per cent for the current financial year from 8.5 per cent of the last fiscal.

A source in the CBT of EPFO told BusinessLine that the interest rate for FY22 was decided after discussions held in Guwahati in the last two days.

"Representatives of trade unions such as the HMS, CITU and the AITUC opposed the proposal tooth and nail in the meeting. But the Labour Ministry insisted that a higher interest rate will not be effective at the moment given the financial constraints faced by the Centre," said a member of the CBT.

"This government reduced the interest rate steadily in the last seven years. It is yet another attack on the workers," said a trade union representative in the CBT.

The Finance Ministry will take a decision on the interest rate based on the EPFO recommendation.

‘Return gift’

The Opposition parties attacked the Centre over the move.

“Post these assembly election results Modi govt mounts further attacks on the working people with a vengeance. Resist this attack that comes in the background of mounting hardships with job loses, price rise, etc., with all our might,” said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The Congress said the decision is the “return gift” of the BJP for the victory in four States. “It is the lowest interest rate in the last ten years,” said AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.