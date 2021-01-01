Economy

Escorts tractor sales jump 88% to 7,733 units in Dec

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2021 Published on January 01, 2021

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Friday reported an 88 per cent jump in tractor sales at 7,733 units in December 2020.

The company had sold 4,114 units in December 2019.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 7,230 units as against 3,806 units in December 2019, up 90 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

Escorts said post lockdown, this is the first month where the company could supply as per demand of customers, some of whom waited long to get their preferred tractor brand. “Going forward, all macroeconomic factors remain in favour of continued growth and we do not expect any significant supply-demand gaps. Rising inflation, however, continues to be a worry,” the company said.

Exports last month grew to 503 units compared with 308 units in December 2019.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 01, 2021
Tractors
agricultural research and technology
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.