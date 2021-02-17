Essar Oil and Gas signs MoU with Indian School of Mines

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd, a coal bed methane producer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration with IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.

The MoU will enable joint work on research and development of various advanced CBM technological innovations.

EOGEPL, an investee company of Essar Global Fund Ltd, is one of the largest operators of unconventional hydrocarbon acreages.

According to Santosh Chandra, CEO, EOGEPL, the partnership will see R&D in the space of advanced exploration and development in the area of CBM.

The research and development will cover a plethora of technological frontiers like microbial enhanced recovery, advance reservoir simulation, CBM exploitation technology from deeper coal seams, among others.

MoU details

EOGEPL will propose an initial list of research topics and provide data for the same to industry experts and researchers of IIT Dhanbad, the company said in a statement. The IIT (ISM) will provide advanced training to EOGEPL officials in mutually agreed areas.

The company will also allow access to its CBM wells in Ranigunj for investigation, research experiments and collaborative research and training programmes.