Essar Oil & Gas to supply compressed CBM gas to Kolkata

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) has filled and dispatched the first ever Compressed Coal Bed Methane (C-CBM) natural gas cascade truck for Bengal Gas Company’s maiden CNG station, to be supplied by GAIL (India) Ltd.
The move will help provide clean energy and green fuel to the city of Kolkata, and help reduce vehicular pollution in the metro, said a press statement issued by the company.
EOGEPL, an investee company of Essar Capital, is the largest operator of unconventional hydrocarbon acreages. Essar Capital’s investments in EOGEPL is a part of its investment portfolio in the exploration and production business which is increasingly focused on clean energy.
“This is a momentous occasion for us at EOGEPL, as we take the first step towards fulfiling our promise to the people and the government of West Bengal. Our coal bed methane gas, a clean and green fuel, is a turning point towards helping the state in its journey to reduce air pollution in the community. In line with the country’s vision, as we transform into a gas-based economy, we are committed to increasing the share of indigenous clean energy in our energy mix, address issues of climate change and support an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Santosh Chandra, CEO, EOGEPL, said in the statement.
The Kolkata city gas distribution network is spearheaded by Bengal Gas Company, a joint venture between GAIL India and Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation. The Urja Ganga pipeline project of GAIL includes supply of CNG and piped natural gas to domestic and industrial consumers across Kolkata city and parts of the adjoining districts of North 24 Paraganas, South 24 Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia.
