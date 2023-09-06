India’s proposed text for the G20 Leaders’ Summit joint communique in the ongoing negotiations so far is “not enough” in terms of criticism of Russia for its war on Ukraine, a senior EU official has said.

Russia and China are also opposed to the language on fossil fuel phasing down and emission reduction that was agreed to in Bali last year which made things more difficult, the official said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

“It has been very tough negotiations, especially on geopolitics, and it is going on. The text, as it is produced by India is not enough. The G7, the EU and its member countries feel it is not going far enough,” the official said, referring to the Russian war on Ukraine and its repercussions on the world.

Heads of state from most G-20 nations, with some exceptions such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, will be in Delhi on September 9-10 for the G20 Summit under India’s Presidency.

The areas being highlighted by the EU for the summit also include climate change, reforms of multilateral development banks (MDBs) and AIs, he added.

On whether a joint communique was possible at the Summit, the EU official said it was difficult to predict.

“If we manage 19 against 1 that would not be bad in a way. We want reflection of our position and what is important for us, and we are well supported. It is more Russia that is isolated than G7,” he said.

Fossil fuel

On climate, the official said it would not be possible to go beyond what was agreed at the Bali Summit last year when it comes to phasing down fossil fuel or peaking of emission.

The debate on MDBs and debt management was still happening, he added.