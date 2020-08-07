Evacuation infrastructure for renewable energy projects to drive investments: ICRA

Picking up the threads in Punjab
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
The country’s power evacuation infrastructure, driven by the rapidly growing renewable energy segment, could see an investment of ₹1.8 lakh crore over the five-year period from FY21 to FY25, according to ICRA.
In line with the shift in policy focus from conventional sources (coal and gas) to renewable power sources (wind and solar), the focus of the transmission segment is towards augmenting the transmission infrastructure for evacuation of power generated by renewable energy projects.
Sabyasachi Majumdar, Group Head & Senior Vice-President, Corporate ratings, ICRA, says, “The Government of India has lined up 14 transmission projects under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route for developing transmission infrastructure for evacuating power from 25 GW renewable power projects and another six projects in the intra-state segment, providing healthy pipeline for private sector players. While there is likely to be a slowdown in electricity demand and investments in the sector in FY21 amid the Covid-19 induced disruption, the same are likely to recover from FY22 onwards.”
In the past five-years, the power transmission segment has witnessed a healthy growth with average annual capex of ₹50,000 crore, in line with the significant growth seen in the installed power generation capacity. The investments in the power transmission segment have been led by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) and state transmission utilities, followed by the private sector.
While the National Tariff Policy mandates that transmission projects must be awarded through the competitive bidding route, many projects continue to be awarded to PGCIL and the state transmission utilities under the regulated tariff mechanism citing certain exceptions. As a result, the share of private sector in the transmission capacity remains low at 7 per cent in transmission lines and 4 per cent in sub-station capacity as of March 2020.
The share of private sector has been growing, with private players securing close to 75 per cent of the projects awarded under the TBCB route so far. While PGCIL and state transmission utilities are likely to remain the major players in the segment, the share of private sector is expected to witness a healthy growth over the next four to five years.
Girishkumar Kadam, Sector Head & Vice-President - Corporate ratings, ICRA, adds, “Based on ICRA’s analysis of a sample set of TBCB projects, it is estimated that a 5 per cent escalation in capital cost for an independent power transmission project is estimated to lower the project return and the cumulative debt service coverage ratio is estimated to decline by 5-9 bps.”
The lockdown induced by Covid-19 pandemic since March led to an adverse impact on the finances of distribution utilities, leading to delays in payments to power generating and transmission companies. The collection efficiency is witnessing a gradual improvement for the inter-state power transmission projects over the last four-month period. ICRA expects the credit profile of the inter-state power transmission projects to remain stable.
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
While NBFCs were allowed to lend over 75 per cent of the value of gold, the RBI had restricted banks from ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...