Internet giant Google on Wednesday said it was currently “evaluating the next steps” on the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) latest order on Google Play Store policies, pointing out that its business model — keeping costs low — had powered India’s digital transformation and expanded access for millions of Indians.

Reacting to the ₹936.44-crore penalty imposed by CCI on Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position with regard to Google Play Store policies, a Google spokesperson said in a statement: “Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide.

“And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India’s digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians. We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps.”

CCI’s Tuesday order was the second from the watchdog in as many weeks. Besides monetary penalty, the CCI has in its 200-odd-page order directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

The CCI has directed Google to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices — a move that will prise open Google’s walled garden “Play Store”. The tech giant has been directed not to discriminate against other apps facilitating UPI payment in India vis-a-vis its own UPI app.

Last week, the CCI had imposed penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on Google for alleged violation of competition law in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

CCI also came up with 10 non-monetary directions to ensure compliance with anti-trust law.

The competition watchdog has earlier opened similar anti-trust probes against Google for its alleged dominance in Smart TV business and news aggregation.