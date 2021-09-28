Excise mop-up from fuels rises 34% in April-August

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Excise duty collections from petrol and diesel recorded over 34 per cent growth in the April-August period. But any decision on lowering duties on these fuels depends on whether the government wants to curtail fiscal deficit or extend relief to the masses.
Meanwhile, with crude prices hitting $80 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time in three years, domestic oil marketing companies raised diesel prices for the third straight day and for petrol after the July 17 hike.
Per a senior government official, Central excise duty collections from petrol and diesel surged to ₹1.72-lakh crore in April-August from ₹1.28-lakh crore during the same period last fiscal. Overall, indirect tax collections (Central excise, customs duty, Centre’s share in GST) in April-August went up by over 41 per cent to ₹5.19-lakh crore, up over 28 per cent compared with same period in FY20. On whether this buoyancy in collections will provide relief for consumers from the high fuel prices, the official ruled out any such move for now. “Going by the trend of prices in the international market, even if we were to cut rates by ₹5, people would still not be satisfied ,” he said, adding that even States are not in a position to lower the levy. It may be noted that the Centre collects duty at a fixed rate while States have a mix of fixed and ad valorem (percentage of value).
Experts say any decision to lower the duty needs a different approach. Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist with India Ratings & Research, said there was buoyancy not just in indirect taxes but in direct taxes too. “Now, in such a situation, policymakers will have to choose between managing fiscal deficit and lessening the burden on people. It is a big policy issue for the governments,” he said, hoping the revenue collection (tax and non tax-revenue) this year exceeds budget estimate.
Oil marketing companies on Tuesday raised the prices of petrol and diesel by 20 paise/litre and 25 paise/litre, respectively. Petrol now costs ₹101.39/litre and diesel ₹89.57/ litre in Delhi.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...