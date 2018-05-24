Exogenous factors to test Modi govt in fifth year in office: Crisil

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government’s efforts to ensure a well-oiled economy could be tested in its fifth year in office as multiple risks materialise, led by exogenous factors such as a runaway rise in global crude oil prices, according to credit rating agency Crisil. In its report titled, ‘4 years through 6 lenses’, Crisil elaborated that after four years of efforts, exogenous factors have pushed the economy into a discomfort zone.

“Oil, rupee could upend the Modi government’s efforts to boost India’s trend rate of growth...Many of the repairs and reforms initiated by the government remain work in progress.

“The government has avoided a short-term push to growth using monetary and fiscal policies and most of the steps taken in the past four years will bear fruit only in the medium to long term,” said the agency.

Crisil expects India’s GDP to grow at 7.5 per cent in fiscal 2019, the fifth year of the Modi government. Taking that number to 8 per cent and sustaining it over the medium run would require a big lift through private investments and relentless implementation of reforms.

Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, said: “In the past four years there has been a visible improvement in most macro indicators. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an average 7.3 per cent these four years, the fastest in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), though slower than 7.6 per cent in the preceding decade.

“Retail inflation declined because of softer food prices following bumper crop production and proactive steps from the government, sluggish demand conditions that kept core inflation low, and adoption of an inflation targeting system that kept monetary and fiscal policy cautious.”

Crisil observed that the twin deficits – fiscal and current account – also improved, though some of the gains were reversed last fiscal. However, it underscored that a runaway rise in oil prices could stir the inflation scourge back to life and impact other macro indicators too. A back-of-the-envelope estimate shows every $10 per barrel increase in the crude oil price can shore up India’s fiscal deficit by 8 basis points (bps) as a percentage of GDP and similarly the current account deficit by 40 bps, ceteris paribus.

“Adding to the woes is the rupee’s depreciation versus the greenback, which increases the cost of imports, particularly of oil.

“All this comes as rural distress is mounting, manufacturing is smarting, and the business sentiment needle hasn’t moved in a material way despite better global competitiveness and ease of doing business rankings, and better macros and reforms. What’s more, non-performing assets in banking have surged,” said the agency.

Dipti Deshpande, Senior Economist, said, there is little fiscal and monetary room for counter-cyclical policies to boost growth and these would not be very effective either as most of the problems plaguing the economy – be it in manufacturing, exports, or agriculture/rural – are structural in nature and can only be addressed through reforms.

Six lenses

The agency opined that employment, where challenges persist mainly because construction and manufacturing, which generate the most employment among non-agriculture sectors, have underperformed.

On investments, Crisil said a decisive push to the investment cycle eludes despite all the facilitations, and private sector investments remain sluggish and unlikely to revive in a hurry.

On manufacturing, the agency observed that its share in GDP increased only 80 bps between fiscals 2015 and 2018 to 18 per cent. So, making the ‘Make in India’ target of 25 per cent by fiscal 2022 appear gargantuan as it would entail clocking a whopping 17.5 per cent annual manufacturing growth from here.

The agency’s take on rural economy is that it is beset with challenges such as slower agricultural growth, poor farm price realisation, slowdown in construction activity, and sluggish rural wage growth despite a raft of well-meaning measures in the past four years

Referring to financial inclusion and technology, where there has been major improvement thanks to the trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile connections, Crisil said issues such as zero balance accounts, provision of financial services, and upgradation of digital infrastructure need to be addressed.

Taxation, where direct tax compliance has shown clear improvement in the past two years following the income declaration scheme and demonetisation, and GST is seen speeding up both formalisation and tax compliance.