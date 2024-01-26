Ahead of the vote-on-account on February 1, India Inc has urged the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala a Sitharaman to expand the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme beyond 14 sectors in her upcoming Budget speech.

PLI scheme was introduced during the pandemic in November 2020 as part of the Government’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” package.

Fiscal sops

This scheme offers fiscal incentives to both domestic and foreign manufacturers within specific sectors to produce locally.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has in its key proposals for Vote on Account/ Budget 2024-25 suggested that PLI scheme be expanded to labour-intensive sectors such as apparel, toys and footwear for boosting employment generation, sources said.

It should also be expanded to sectors with large imports but domestic capability, like capital goods and chemicals to reduce import dependencies, CII has suggested.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has in its pre-Budget submission to Sitharaman suggested that the PLI scheme be expanded beyond 14 sectors and cover medicinal plants and handicrafts.

The PLI scheme has been designed to enhance India’s manufacturing and export capabilities besides reduce the economy’s import dependence in critical areas. Currently, as many as 14 sectors are listed under this scheme, including telecom instruments, pharmaceuticals, solar cells, ACC batteries, which account for roughly 40 per cent of India’s total goods imports. The other sectors forming part of PLI scheme are auto& components; mobile manufacturing; speciality steel; food products; white goods (ACs & LED) and medical devices.

India’s export ambitions are embedded on the PLI scheme, which is going to receive government allocation of $ 26 billion over a period of five years. In turn, the government estimates additional production of $140.6 billion to materialise in the economy over this period.

MIXED SUCCESS

A recent Barclays Research report, authored by Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, said that emphasis on growing domestic manufacturing capabilities, especially in areas of strategic importance or lopsided import dependence, is important, especially given the experience of the pandemic.

“We think India’s production-linked incentives could be a useful way to shore up the viability of export-oriented businesses since they will only generate benefits if output is exported, thus paying back the government via multiplier generation,” Bajoria said in the report.

One well-recognised success story in the PLI scheme has been the mobile manufacturing sector, it highlighted.

Major smartphone firms (most famously, Apple) have shifted part of their supplier bases to India ( including Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron).

Smartphone units

Government estimates indicate this shift has increased value addition in smartphone manufacturing in India to 20 per cent in FY23, from a negligible level in FY15, and also import substitution of 60 per cent, with India emerging as the world’s second largest mobile phone manufacturer.

In tandem, India’s ‘telecom instruments’ exports increased to $12.8 billion in FY23, from $ 4.8 billion in the pre-pandemic period of FY20.

While imports have also increased (mostly because India is still an assembling location for finished products), the increase in value add and consequently exports has significantly reduced India’s trade deficit in this sector, said the Barclays Research report.

Progress elsewhere has been relatively limited with applications still being approved, and firms yet to set up manufacturing sites or starting production in most sectors under the scheme.

As such, guidelines for most sectors were notified only in late FY22. Further, of the $26 billion envisaged to be invested, only about $0.36 billion was disbursed in FY23.

“We think the newness of the scheme, for both the implementing ministries and firms, is likely part of the reason for the delays given need to fine-tune the structure of the scheme for each sector.

As such, the full impact of PLI on trade activity (either a rise in exports or reduction in imports) is likely to take some time to be visible, because in many sectors, production under the PLI scheme was slated to begin only from FY23 or later,” Bajoria said in the report titled “India’s Breakout Moment: Exports Ready to Step Up”.

