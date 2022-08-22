Experiential retail to drive consumer engagement: CBRE Report

With the ebbing of the pandemic, the retail sector has witnessed a robust recovery in recent months. In the post-pandemic times, consumers are now seeking more immersive retail experiences and brands will need to re-calibrate their physical store strategies, a report by CBRE South Asia stated.

As per estimates by a real estate consulting firm, leasing activity in the retail sector was up by about 100 per cent in the June quarter compared to the March quarter. Overall, in H1, leasing activity in the retail sector grew by over 160 per cent on a year-on-year basis, led by renewal in physical retail visits even as online shopping continued strongly.

Best quarter

In line with these estimates, leading fashion retailers and footwear players have reported June to be one of their best quarters on the back of strong pent-up demand.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE said, “While we have reasons to believe that retail business activity has already moved towards pre-pandemic levels, Covid-19 has modified consumer priorities. Physical retail locations must evolve into places where people want to go rather than have to go if they are to succeed in the future. It is therefore imperative to deliberate on how real estate stakeholders can improve their spaces to enhance the experience quotient and, subsequently, value.”

The report noted that following the pandemic, the productivity of retail spaces has come into sharper focus, with “experience” becoming more crucial as it increases customer engagement and sales. It recommends multiple strategies to improve the “experience” at physical stores, including re-purposing existing stores, focusing on personalisation, and leveraging data science to develop customised location strategies based on the catchment, among others.

“Retailers are starting to favour more dynamic and flexible leases as they search for more adaptable and responsive networks to meet changing consumer expectations. This is driven by the demand for plug-and-play retail outlets, particularly for small and independent firms. Additionally, showrooms with personalised designs are becoming more and more popular as retailers try to forge stronger bonds with customers by constructing “stories” and “journeys” around their stores,” the report added.