The G20 countries can make use of IT talent available in India for speedy and advanced drug development and research, according to experts.

``There are opportunities for G20 countries to come together and collaborate on developing certain platforms. India has ample IT talent and Pharma and IT can be merged,’’ Mahesh Bhalgat, COO, Syngene International Ltd, said in a CEO round table at the 9th Edition of the International Pharma Exhibition (iPHEX) being organised by the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council here on Wednesday.

The Pharma industry is working on drug discovery and process innovation in areas such as biologics. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) can change this, and IT talent is of help in this regard, he added.

Umesh Kumar, Director, Cellchem Pharmaceuticals Inc, Canada said collaboration is possible between Canada and India.

``Canada is a typical country where companies operate with a single molecule and have shortage of funds. India can harness Canada’s research capability by inviting them with an offer of funding and industry collaborations,’’ he said.

According to Dnefetm Garcia Ayala Director, Grupo Histofarma, Mexico there is `big’ opportunity for India in the Mexican market. ``Mexico imports Pharma products worth $7 billion and India has a share of only 6.4 per cent and there is an opportunity here,’’ he said.

S.V.Veeramani Chairman -Pharmexcil & CMD-Fourrts said Indian pharmaceutical industry has emerged as a global leader in the production and export of generic drugs & has gained significant recognition for its ability to manufacture high-quality medications at affordable prices.

The challenge of meeting the healthcare needs of G20 nations would require careful consideration. With the diverse healthcare requirements of these countries, the industry must address issues such as regulatory compliance, intellectual property rights, and market competition, he added.

Dinesh Dua, Former Chairman of Pharmexcil moderated.