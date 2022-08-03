Export plans prepared in 557 districts under ‘One District One Product’ initiative

Export plans have been prepared in 557 districts across the country under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative aimed at fostering balanced regional development by promoting export of one product from every district, and such plans have been adopted by District Export Promotion Committees (DEPCs) in 218 districts, per a statement issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

“Institutional mechanism in the form of State Export Promotion Committees (SEPCs) and DEPCs have been constituted in 36 States/UTs to provide support for export promotion and address the bottlenecks for export growth in the districts,” according to information shared by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Manufacturing hub

The objective is to convert each district of the country into a manufacturing and export hub by identifying products with export potential in the district, the reply explained.

ODOP is seen as a transformational step towards realising the true potential of a district, fueling economic growth, generating employment and rural entrepreneurship, and taking the country towards the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Minister said.

ODOP initiative has been operationally merged with Districts as Export Hub (DEH) initiative of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Department of Commerce, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade as a major stakeholder.