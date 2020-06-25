Exports fall this fiscal may be limited to 10%: FIEO

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
Exports may recover in the next few months with a phased lifting of the lockdown and the fall in shipments this fiscal could be limited to 10 per cent compared with the previous year, an estimate by exporters’ body the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) shows.
“The fall in exports in June this year is likely to be lower at 10-12 per cent compared with a steep decline in the previous two months, as normalcy is returning to markets such as the EU and Japan. In the second half of the year, there would be a further improvement if there is no more lockdown and we may end the fiscal with an overall fall in exports of 10 per cent,” said S K Saraf, President, FIEO, in a video press conference.
The recovery in exports is likely to be led by pharmaceuticals, medical and diagnostic equipment, technical textiles, agri and processed foods, plastics, chemicals and electronics, he said.
The FIEO has made a case for more incentives under the popular Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) to help exporters bear the losses they had to suffer in the past few months because of cancellation of orders as the world struggled to cope with the pandemic.
While exports of goods from India fell 60 per cent in April 2020, the following month, the decline was 36 per cent.
“We want MEIS rates to be raised for all items other than labour-intensive items, wherein the increase should be 4 per cent,” said Saraf.
On the need to re-strategise India’s trade with China, the FIEO is of the view that restricting imports of Chinese items will not serve any purpose until India has the capacity to produce those items or can import them from other countries at comparable prices.
To discourage export of raw materials to China, the FIEO has suggested to the government that an export cess be imposed on such items.
“About 50-60 per cent of India’s exports to China comprises raw materials. If a cess is imposed on such exports, it will be a source of revenue to our government and the raw material will no longer be cheap,” said Ajay Sahai, Director General, FIEO.
India’s goods exports declined by 4.78 per cent to $314.31 billion in 2019-20.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
₹1032 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, ...
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
The lockdown has spawned a breed of suppliers who bring farm-fresh produce to the hood
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...