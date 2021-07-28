Exports of livestock from India increased 112% in April-June to $1.02 billion

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Exports of livestock from the country increased 112 per cent in the April-June 2021-22 period to $1.02 billion, compared to $484 million in the same period last fiscal, as demand for Indian buffalo meat increased, according to an official release of the Commerce & Industry Ministry.
India’s exports are on a rise due to high quality of the product despite the problems faced in Cambodia over certification of buffalo meat as Covid-free, the release stated.
India is in talks with the Cambodian government to establish that its exports are safe after a news report appeared in some local media that three containers of Indian origin frozen buffalo meat reportedly infested with the virus have been seized by authorities.
“All the consignments of Indian buffalo meat are tested in accordance with international standards and sent only after Covid-19 free certification,” the release stated adding that India is strongly contesting the allegations in Cambodia.
The affordability of Indian bovine meat is contributing towards food security and food price inflation control in the importing countries, including Indonesia. “Notably, only boneless buffalo meat is allowed for export from India,” the release stated.
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industries, exports Indian buffalo meat to more than 70 countries , including Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and the UAE.
The pandemic has not affected export of buffalo meat from India and it is on track with no hurdles in the supply chain, the release said. “Despite the pandemic, India has been able to achieve exports value at $3.17 billion in fiscal 2020-21, which is equal to the previous year’s level,” it said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...