Exports of livestock from India increased 112% in April-June to $1.02 billion

Exports of livestock from the country increased 112 per cent in the April-June 2021-22 period to $1.02 billion, compared to $484 million in the same period last fiscal, as demand for Indian buffalo meat increased, according to an official release of the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

India’s exports are on a rise due to high quality of the product despite the problems faced in Cambodia over certification of buffalo meat as Covid-free, the release stated.

India in talks

India is in talks with the Cambodian government to establish that its exports are safe after a news report appeared in some local media that three containers of Indian origin frozen buffalo meat reportedly infested with the virus have been seized by authorities.

“All the consignments of Indian buffalo meat are tested in accordance with international standards and sent only after Covid-19 free certification,” the release stated adding that India is strongly contesting the allegations in Cambodia.

The affordability of Indian bovine meat is contributing towards food security and food price inflation control in the importing countries, including Indonesia. “Notably, only boneless buffalo meat is allowed for export from India,” the release stated.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industries, exports Indian buffalo meat to more than 70 countries , including Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and the UAE.

The pandemic has not affected export of buffalo meat from India and it is on track with no hurdles in the supply chain, the release said. “Despite the pandemic, India has been able to achieve exports value at $3.17 billion in fiscal 2020-21, which is equal to the previous year’s level,” it said.