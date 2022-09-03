August goods exports flat but trade deficit up as imports rise

India’s goods exports declined marginally in August 2022 by 1.15 per cent (year-on-year) to $ 33 billion, pushed down by a fall in key items such as engineering goods, textiles and gems & jewellery, as exporters grappled with disruptions caused by the Ukraine conflict, weakening of global demand and rising interest rates in key economies.

Sharp growth in imports of items such as petroleum products, coal & coke and chemicals, however, increased goods imports in August 2022 by 36.78 per cent to $61.68 billion. This resulted in a more than doubling of the trade deficit to $28.68 billion, per preliminary trade data of August 2022 shared by the Commerce Department on Saturday.

“We are being buffeted by strong winds globally. We have the disruptions that have happened because of Ukraine and Russia. You are aware of the high interest rates. You are aware of the actions being taken by various Central banks across the world,” Commerce Secretary B V R Subhrahmanyam said at a press briefing on Saturday.

The good thing is that in the middle of all this, Indian exports are holding ground, the Secretary said. In the April-August 2022 period, India’s goods exports increased 17.12 per cent to $192.59 billion. “The export growth rate of over 17 per cent (in April-August) is among the best in the world,” he said.

Despite the slowdown in Indian exports over the past few months, the Commerce Department estimates that exports in fiscal year 2022-23 would be $450 billion compared to $421 billion in 2021-22. “Based on current trend and after detailed analysis, on a conservative basis, Indian exports this year will cross $750 billion. Of this services exports will be $300 billion while goods exports will be $450 billion. Our own internal target for goods exports is $470 billion,” the Commerce Secretary said.

Exporters are concerned about the looming uncertainty in the global market. “At this point, fair amount of uncertainty remains due to looming recession in major economies in the wake of ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. ...it is likely to hit the MSMEs more which have grappled with back-to-back challenges such as Covid crisis and the subsequent spike in raw material prices,” said Mahesh Desai, Chairman, EEPC India.

Decline in demand from China is another area of concern, he added. India’s exports to China in the April-August 2022 fell by about 35 per cent to $6.8 billion due to continued lockdowns and Covid-19 related restrictions in the country, according to the preliminary figures. Imports from China during the period, however, has increased.

In the April-August 2022 period, India’s imports increased 45.64 per cent to $317.81 billion with the trade deficit more than doubling to $125.22 billion. While imports of items such as petroleum, electronic goods, coal, machinery and chemicals increased in August 2022, there was a decline of 47.54 per cent in import of gold to $ 3.51 billion following the increase in import duty on gold in July.

Full implementation of the Free Trade Agreements that India has already signed with countries such as Australia and the UAE and the ones that are scheduled to be completed soon with trade partners including the UK, Canada and the EU will contribute in boosting exports, the Commerce Secretary said.