Economy

Exports up 26.40 per cent to $25.33 bn during Feb 1-21

CUE API | New Delhi, Feb 22 | Updated on: Feb 22, 2022

Gems and jewellery, engineering, textiles and chemicals drive the exports

The country's merchandise exports rose by 26.4 per cent to$25.33 billion this month till February 21 on account of healthy performance by sectors including gems and jewellery, engineering, textiles and chemicals, according to the commerce ministry data.

The exports during February 1-21 last year stood at $20.04 billion.

The outbound shipments during February 15-21 grew by 26.87 per cent to $9.02 billion as compared to $7.11 billion in February 15-21 last year, the preliminary data showed.

Cumulatively, exports during April-January 2021-22 rose by 46.53 per cent to USD 335.44 billion as against USD 228.9 billion in the same period last year. The ministry is hopeful that the exports would cross the USD 400 billion target by the end of this fiscal.

Published on February 22, 2022
