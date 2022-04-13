Exports up nearly 20% to $42 billion in March

However, trade deficit widened to $18.51 billion as compared to $13.64 billion in March 2021
The country's exports in March 2022 rose 19.76 per cent to $42.22 billion as compared to the year-ago period, according to a commerce ministry data released on Wednesday.
In March 2021, exports stood at $35.26 billion.
Last month, imports grew 24.21 per cent to $60.74 billion, it showed.
Trade deficit in the month under review widened to $18.51 billion as compared to $13.64 billion in March 2021.
Published on
April 13, 2022
