‘Extend interest subsidy scheme for exporters’

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
To help Indian exporters struggling to conduct their business in the uncertain global market, the Commerce Ministry is trying to ensure that the interest equalisation scheme, which lapsed on March 31, is extended by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) without curtailments.
“The Commerce Ministry is in touch with the RBI on the extension of the interest equalisation scheme for exporters. It is being hoped that the scheme will be extended to all beneficiary sectors without modifications soon,” a source tracking the matter told BusinessLine.
The interest equalisation scheme, introduced on April 1, 2015, extends a subsidy on interest provided on pre- and post-shipment export credit ranging between 3 per cent and 5 per cent to exporters. The banks provide credit at the lower interest rate to exporters and the differential amount is later reimbursed by the government. In addition to MSME exporters of all items, exporters of 416 identified products are eligible for the benefit.
“Exporters are hopeful that the benefits under the interest equalisation scheme will remain intact in the new fiscal and there will be no curtailment in the list of eligible items or a tinkering of rates,” the source said.
Since the budgetary allocation for 2021-22 set aside by the Finance Ministry for the scheme at ₹1,900 crore is more than the revised estimates for last year, there is a general optimism that there will be no rude surprises in store for exporters.
“Although, there are indications that there will be continuity in the scheme, one can never be certain till it is notified by the RBI,” the source added. Last year, following the one year extension of the old five-year Foreign Trade Policy till March 31, 2021, the RBI also issued a notification for a one-year extension of the interest equalisation scheme.
Now that the government has given a second extension to the old FTP, this time by six months (till September 30, 2021), there are speculations about the period of extension of the scheme.
“There is uncertainty whether the government wants the interest equalisation scheme to be part of the next five year FTP. As some experts feel the scheme has the potential of getting identified as an export subsidy at the WTO and, therefore, create possible conflict in the future, it may be better to extend it on a piece-meal basis,” the official said.
India’s goods exports in April-March 2020-21 were valued at an estimated $289.92 billion, which was 7.4 per cent lower than exports worth $313.36 billion in April-March 2019-20. In March 2021, however, exports shot up by 58.23 per cent to $34 billion, propelled by sectors such as engineering goods, gems & jewellery and pharmaceuticals.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...