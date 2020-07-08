Extent of surge in Covid cases in Bengaluru unexpected: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, on Wednesday, said the surge in the number of Covid cases the city is witnessing was expected by July-end, but there is no need for worry as the government is prepared to handle the situation.

“In Bengaluru we were aware that there would be a surge in the number of infections when we relaxed the lockdown, but the information that came to us did not show that it will be to this extent,” said Sudhakar.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: “These numbers were expected by July-end, but it has happened a bit earlier.

There is no need to worry, we are making all the necessary arrangements and there is no need for any one to worry.”

As of July 7 evening, cumulatively 26,815 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, which includes 416 deaths and 11,098 discharges, and of this, 11,361 infections are from Bengaluru urban.

Nearly 800 out of 1,498 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Covid Care Centres

Sudhakar was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa regarding the management of Covid Care Centres.

“We have informed the Chief Minister about beds available at the Covid Care Centres and measures taken in that regard, and also about the over 10,000-bed facility coming up at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

The CM is likely to visit there on Thursday,” he said.

Noting that Covid Care centres with over 2,000-bed facilities are already functional, Sudhakar saidevery day 200 to 300 patients are getting admitted, and patients who were there about 10 days ago are getting discharged and are going home every day after recovery.

He said asymptomatic patients don’t need ambulances to be shifted to Covid Care Centres, hence, alternative vehicle arrangements are being made for them.

Observing that all information regarding beds and ambulances will be made available on the dashboard at the war room, the Minister said that once someone tests positive they will get a call from the war room asking to be ready, and the vehicle will come and either shift them to a hospital or Covid Care Centre depending on the case situation.