Fair valuation & quality of assets key challenges in NMP: Ind-Ra

Even as the ₹6-lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) promises to unlock capital by monetising de-risked brownfield assets, there are several challenges such as core asset valuation and ensuring quality of assets offered for bidding that can adversely impact the implementation of the government’s ambitious scheme.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said over the past decade, a sizeable inventory of infrastructure assets has been created which can now be leveraged for unlocking the value of private sector investments in brownfield assets, thus generating cash inflows required to create greenfield infrastructure assets in the form of National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The agency believes NMP will reinforce the government’s focus on infrastructure spending and augment capital creation for new infrastructure development.

Challenges

“Ind-Ra believes the Central government could face several challenges in the successful implementation of NMP, including arriving at fair valuation of core assets, and ensuring quality of assets offered for bidding, adequate interest and participation of bidders, technical competence of bidders to operate and develop assets, closing of transactions in timely and adherence of NMP timelines,” said the agency.

It added that the challenges also pertain to transfer of public assets to private players since the government would transfer revenue rights to private players for the assets developed from taxpayers money. “Ind-Ra believes that although NMP is comprehensive in terms of covering the asset classes and types of assets, timelines for monetisation, methods of valuation, modes of valuation and modes of monetisation, the key challenge lies towards execution where clarity is pending regarding the usage of these funds,” it said.

Medium-term road map

The government announced NMP in August, in line with the roadmap introduced in the Union Budget for FY22 which was further developed in consultation with the NITI Aayog. It intends to create a medium-term road map for line ministries and agencies for providing medium-term visibility to investors and to bring better efficiency in public asset management.

The programme aims to monetise 13 classes of core assets of estimated value of ₹6-lakh crore over FY22-25. The core assets include – roads, railways, power transmission, power generation, telecom, warehousing, mining, national gas pipelines, product pipelines/others, aviation, urban real estate, ports and stadiums. For the purpose of monetisation, revenue-generating core assets or assets which have reached a significant stage of completion are considered.

Assets such as roads, railways and power are likely to unlock capital of ₹3.97-lakh crore of the total monetisation pipeline, accounting for 66 per cent of NMP. Under sector-wise monetisation, as per NMP, roads are expected to unlock value of around ₹1.6-lakh crore (share 27 per cent), railways about ₹1.5-lakh crore (25 per cent) and power ₹85,000 crore (14 per cent).

‘Huge potential’

“Ind-Ra believes the government’s strong focus on these assets is on account of the available sizeable brownfield inventory, healthy budgetary allocation to these segments and tested monetisation vehicles. Ind-Ra also believes that if NMP is implemented for these segments as envisaged, this sector could provide huge potential to unlock growth capital,” the agency said.