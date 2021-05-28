Fall in demand to choke rising steel prices

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The soaring steel prices may finally face a headwind with the sharp fall in demand from user industry due to Covid induced restrictions. Finished steel consumption last month was down 23 per cent at 6.78 million tonne compared to March. Steel consumption is likely fall in June quarter when compared with the March quarter.
However, year-on-year, it will still be higher as there was complete lockdown across the country in last June quarter. The second wave is likely to impact auto and consumer durable demand and partially delay construction and infrastructure activities.
“However, the strong export demand and higher international prices would enable steel producers to increase export levels, although high freight and shipping costs and container availability could be the areas of concern,” said India Ratings.
Also read: Steel production, consumption down by over 20% in April
Domestic hot rolled coil prices increased three per cent m-o-m and 78 per cent y-o-y in mid-May to ₹65,250 a tonne. Similarly, domestic rebar prices increased ₹3,000 a tonne m-o-m to ₹56,000 a tonne in May. Steel prices increased due to higher export orders, leading to a lower supply within the trade segment, strong global demand and high international steel and iron ore prices.
“However, domestic demand is likely to be subdued due to the lockdowns and increased infection rates, thereby impacting auto and consumer durable demand,” it said.
The fall in Chinese future prices over the last week could partially impact India’s export orders and domestic prices over the near term. “Considering the Chinese government’s effort in checking prices of steel and lower demand expectation due to the lockdown, domestic and international prices are likely to face headwinds, but would remain higher than pre-Covid levels,” said the rating agency.
Crude steel output in April was down 17 per cent m-o-m at 8.3 mt as steel companies diverted oxygen for medical purposes.
China’s crude steel output was up 13 per cent year-on-year in April at 98 mt on higher consumer demand. The higher output was despite government’s efforts to reduce annual output and curb carbon emissions. China’s industrial production grew 9.8 per cent in April.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Pandit Sajan Mishra pays homage to his elder brother, Pandit Rajan Mishra
The recent Gaza protests underscore the undefeated spirit of the Palestinian cause despite State aggressions
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...