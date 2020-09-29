Fashion curator Ciceroni launches e-commerce operations

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
The festival season is near at hand, but Covid-19 concerns are prompting people to increasingly use online resources for shopping. To cater to e-shopopers, Ahmedabad-based fashion and lifestyle platform Ciceroni has launched e-commerce operations to curate an on-going series of fashion and lifestyle online pop-ups, with an assortment of popular brands.
The first curated online pop-up series — ‘Pari-sangam’ — will feature — over 11 brands in the clothing, accessories and decor categories from across India, which are targeted at urban millennials.
Since its inception in 2016, Ciceroni has emerged among the top local shopping guides in Gujarat by spotting emerging fashion and lifestyle labels, and by as well as scouting trusted stores in the city.
Commenting on the need for a peer-recommendation platform for fashion and lifestyle segment, Neha Sheth, Founder & CEO, Ciceroni, said, “There are reviews for food, hotels, movies and books, but none for fashion and lifestyle labels, a segment wherein consumers spend a substantial amount of their income. It has only proved that consumers want to buy and were looking for interesting options, but didn’t have time to visit each place. Over last 4 years, we have built a community of 1.2 lakh readers who trust Ciceroni for recommendations.”
Sheth added that “most buyers were suffering from brand coma while browsing through e-commerce sites and yet due to lack of information on local brands, they would go back to buying from high street brands.”
In order to encourage local brands, “We shed light on artisanal labels that were handcrafted and therefore slow in their approach, and consumers found an alternative platform that provided them options. It was a win-win situation for both — the brands and consumers,” she added.
Falguni Patel, Head Strategy & Operations, Ciceroni, said, “Our patrons, comprising mostly of urban youth and working professionals, have always relied on us for recommendations and they want us to curate and help them make informed choices. This e-commerce launch will also quickly enable Ciceroni to reach out to like-minded audiences across the country and help emerging Indian brands in the fashion and lifestyle space gain exposure to newer markets.”
With a strong focus on local brands, crafts and handlooms, Ciceroni has discovered and brought forth more than 2500+ brands on its platforms through its reviews.
