FDI equity inflows marginally down at $58.77 billion in FY22

FDI equity inflows into India contracted marginally by 1 per cent to $58.77 billion during 2021-22, according to official data.

The FDI equity inflows stood at $59.63 billion during 2020-21, the data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

However, total foreign direct investment into India rose by 2 per cent to the "highest ever" $83.57 billion in 2021-22. Total FDI inflows include equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital.

During 2021-22, Singapore was at the top with $15.87 billion worth of investments. It was followed by the US ($10.55 billion), Mauritius ($9.4 billion), the Netherlands ($4.62 billion), Cayman Islands ($3.81 billion), and the UK ($1.65 billion), the data showed.

The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of $14.5 billion during the last fiscal. It was followed by services ($7.1 billion), automobile industry ($7 billion), trading ($4.5 billion) construction (infrastructure) activities ($3.3 billion) and pharma ($1.4 billion), the data showed.