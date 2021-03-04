FDI inflow into India rises 22% to $67.54 b in April-Dec of FY21

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow in April-December 2020-21 increased 22 per cent (year-on-year) to $67.54 billion, which is the highest for the first nine months of any financial year, the Commerce & Industry Ministry said.
FDI equity inflow into India in the nine-month period increased 40 per cent to $51.47 billion, per an official statement issued on Thursday. The other components of total FDI inflow are reinvested earnings and other capital.
“FDI inflow showed positive growth of 24 per cent in the month of December, 2020 to $9.22 billion compared to December, 2019 at $7.46 billion,” the release said.
In the third quarter of 2020-21, FDI inflow increased by 37 per cent to $ 26.16 billion.
The FDI quarterly fact sheet with details of the countries from which the FDI is flowing in and the sectors that are attracting most investments is yet to be updated by the Ministry for the first three quarters.
In the first half of fiscal 2020-21, Singapore was the top source for FDI equity inflow with $8.3 billion investments, while the US ($7.12 billion) was in the second position. The other top investors included Cayman Islands ($2.1 billion), Mauritius ($2 billion), the Netherlands ($1.49 billion),the UK ($1.35 billion), France ($1.13 billion) and Japan ($653 million).
Top sectors attracting FDI in the first half of the fiscal included computer software and hardware ($17.55 billion), services ($2.25 billion), trading ($949 million), chemicals ($437 million), automobile ($417 million), construction activities ($377 million) and drugs and pharmaceuticals ($367 million).
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...