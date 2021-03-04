FDI inflow into India rises 22% to $67.54 b in April-Dec of FY21

India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow in April-December 2020-21 increased 22 per cent (year-on-year) to $67.54 billion, which is the highest for the first nine months of any financial year, the Commerce & Industry Ministry said.

FDI equity inflow into India in the nine-month period increased 40 per cent to $51.47 billion, per an official statement issued on Thursday. The other components of total FDI inflow are reinvested earnings and other capital.

“FDI inflow showed positive growth of 24 per cent in the month of December, 2020 to $9.22 billion compared to December, 2019 at $7.46 billion,” the release said.

In the third quarter of 2020-21, FDI inflow increased by 37 per cent to $ 26.16 billion.

The FDI quarterly fact sheet with details of the countries from which the FDI is flowing in and the sectors that are attracting most investments is yet to be updated by the Ministry for the first three quarters.

First half

In the first half of fiscal 2020-21, Singapore was the top source for FDI equity inflow with $8.3 billion investments, while the US ($7.12 billion) was in the second position. The other top investors included Cayman Islands ($2.1 billion), Mauritius ($2 billion), the Netherlands ($1.49 billion),the UK ($1.35 billion), France ($1.13 billion) and Japan ($653 million).

Top sectors attracting FDI in the first half of the fiscal included computer software and hardware ($17.55 billion), services ($2.25 billion), trading ($949 million), chemicals ($437 million), automobile ($417 million), construction activities ($377 million) and drugs and pharmaceuticals ($367 million).