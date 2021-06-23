FDI inflow into India rises 38% in April to $6.24 billion

FDI inflow into India in April 2021 increased 38 per cent to $6.24 billion compared to $4.53 billion in April last year, according to an official release.

“Measures taken by the government on the fronts of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country. ….it is an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors,” the release stated.

FDI equity inflows during April 2021 increased 60 per cent to $ 4.44 billion.

Mauritius was the top investing country with 24 per cent of the FDI equity inflows during the month, followed by Singapore (21 per cent) and Japan (11 per cent) .

‘Computer software & hardware’ emerged the top sector with around 24 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflow followed by services sector (23 per cent) and education sector (8 per cent) respectively, the release stated.

Karnataka was the top recipient State during April 2021 with 31 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.