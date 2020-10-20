FDI inflow rises 13% to $36 b

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow increased 13 per cent to $35.73 billion in April-August 2020 (year-on-year), as per government data.
FDI equity inflow received during the first five months of the ongoing fiscal, at $27.10 billion, was 16 per cent higher than equity inflows in the comparable period of last fiscal.
The inflows are the highest-ever for first five months of a financial year in both cases, as per a press statement circulated by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday.
Over the last six years, total FDI inflow grew by 55 per cent, from $231.37 billion in 2008-14, to $358.29 billion in 2014-20.
Total FDI inflow grew by 55 per cent from $ 231.37 billion in 2008-14 to $358.29 billion in 2014-20. FDI equity inflow increased by 57 per cent from $160.46 billion during 2008-14 to $252.42 billion in 2014-20, the release added.
“Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country. The following trends in India’s FDI are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors,” the release stated.
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...