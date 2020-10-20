FDI inflow rises 13% to $36 b

India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow increased 13 per cent to $35.73 billion in April-August 2020 (year-on-year), as per government data.

FDI equity inflow received during the first five months of the ongoing fiscal, at $27.10 billion, was 16 per cent higher than equity inflows in the comparable period of last fiscal.

The inflows are the highest-ever for first five months of a financial year in both cases, as per a press statement circulated by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday.

Over the last six years, total FDI inflow grew by 55 per cent, from $231.37 billion in 2008-14, to $358.29 billion in 2014-20.

Total FDI inflow grew by 55 per cent from $ 231.37 billion in 2008-14 to $358.29 billion in 2014-20. FDI equity inflow increased by 57 per cent from $160.46 billion during 2008-14 to $252.42 billion in 2014-20, the release added.

“Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country. The following trends in India’s FDI are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors,” the release stated.