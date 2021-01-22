FDI policy on e-commerce: Traders hopeful of Govt plugging loopholes soon

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has assured traders that a fresh press note on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy on e-commerce would soon be issued that would plug all “escape routes” of the existing press notes, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said in an official release.
The Minister informed a delegation from CAIT, which met him on Thursday, that a strenuous exercise was underway to bring a robust e-commerce policy. A fresh press note will be released soon, the statement added. Officials from both the Department of Policy for Investment and Internal Trade and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs attended the meeting, it said.
As per the FDI policy on e-commerce, foreign players can operate an e-commerce marketplace where others can sell their products, but they can’t hold inventories and sell them on their platforms.
“The Commerce & Industry Minister said that the government stands committed to ensure that no one should dare to violate laws and rules and if anyone does so, they should be prepared to face the consequences,” the release said.
In December 2018, India had tightened its FDI rules for e-commerce by stipulating that e-commerce platform with foreign investment cannot exercise ownership or control over the inventory sold on its platform. This had hit the operations of e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart.
According to sources tracking the matter, there is an on-going discussion on the possibility of making the FDI rules more stringent by disallowing e-commerce companies with foreign investment to hold even an indirect stake in sellers offering products on their platforms.
CAIT suggested to the Minister that there should be mandatory registration of every e-commerce entity engaged in online transactions of all goods & services through any online business mode. The Minister said that the suggestion would be examined, the release stated.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
Regina King’s film ‘One Night in Miami’ turns the spotlight on four young men’s often conflicting ideas of ...
Each new year millions of people around the world resolve to change their lives for the better. These ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...