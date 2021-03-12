FEMA 120: Clarity lacking on gifting of shares, says expert

In recent times, there have also been some discussions about the Overseas Direct Investment-Foreign Direct Investment structure where an overseas entity which has received investment into it from Indian investors sets up a subsidiary or enters into a JV in India - and the permissibility/regulatory aspects around the same.

However, there are ambiguities that need to be cleared, according to Abin Daya, Principal - Regulatory Compliance, Aquinas Consulting LLP, and who advises corporates on Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

RBI position on ODI-FDI

The current provisions of FEMA 120 prohibit ODI-FDI structures, notes Daya.

One scenario which hasn’t probably got the attention it deserved is the acquisition of shares by a Resident Individual by way of gift from an overseas party. While it was not very common earlier, interest is picking up on the same now. A resident individual is permitted to receive shares in an overseas company, by way of gift, under Regulation 22, sub-regulation 1(i) of FEMA 120. Such acquisition of shares by way of gift does not require any reporting to be done to RBI.

Consequently, there is record at the regulator’s end of such an entity, but any activity done by the overseas entity, including investing back into India, does not get tracked by RBI. “This is one loophole that could get exploited by investors looking to get around the current restrictions,” says Daya.

“I do not believe the regulators are unaware of the issue but surprisingly, there is not much clarity on this aspect. Even though I called it a loophole, I am not even sure it is one, because if the transaction is not to be reported then are other restrictions applicable to such an overseas entity?”

Not much clarity

If a Resident Individual is not expected to report acquisition of shares of an overseas entity by way of gift, then are the restrictions mentioned in para 6 of Schedule V of FEMA 120 applicable to such an entity, wonders Daya. If the entity sets up a subsidiary in India, will that be a non-permissible transaction under the automatic route?

More importantly, isn’t it time the regulator recognised realities of doing business and eased compliance around it, at least by permitting overseas businesses in which Indian investors have a minority interest to set up subsidiaries or enter into JVs in India, Daya said.