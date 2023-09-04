As the festive season approaches, South India is expected to witness an influx of gig job opportunities in the e-commerce sector. Staffing solutions provider TeamLease Services forecasts an addition of 400,000 new gig jobs across South Indian cities.

The majority of the demand will be concentrated across Tier 1 cities such as Bengaluru (40 per cent), Chennai (30 per cent), and Hyderabad (30 per cent). While the demand for gig workers during the festival season will remain high across Tier-1 cities, it will also extend to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Coimbatore, Kochi, and Mysore.

Companies will hire across primary functions such as Warehouse Operations (30 per cent), Last-Mile Delivery Personnel (60 per cent), and Call Center Operators (10 per cent).

Balasubramanian A, Vice-President and Business Head at Teamlease Services, said: “Over the last quarter, several prominent e-commerce players have announced their bullish plans for this festive season. The positive growth synergy in the sector is influenced by the shift in the consumer demographic, the government’s push towards Make in India, FDI and other initiatives, and increased digitisation. All of this is strongly influencing the gig economy in India.”

‘a frontrunner’

Compared to last year, we are anticipating a 25 per cent increase in gig jobs pan India. South is a frontrunner and will see quite interesting trends. Specifically, in the South, gig jobs this year have increased by 30 per cent compared to last year, he added.

The outlook for this festival season stands quite strong, reflecting the industry’s strong growth vision, increased spending potential of Indian consumers, and an overall rise in the consumer base in India.

According to industry research, consumer spending in India is expected to surpass $4 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of about 10 per cent. Moreover, the overall e-commerce e-tail ecosystem’s GMV also grew by 22 per cent to reach $60 billion in FY23.

All of this is going to augment the Indian gig economy further. According to industry reports, it is anticipated that India’s gig workforce will reach 2.35 crore by 2029-30, which clearly indicates the growing demand for this talent pool.

Overall, 700,000 new gig jobs will be created pan-India. The addition of jobs also proliferates beyond the e-commerce industry. Retail, FMCG, and Logistics will also witness an increase in employment opportunities.