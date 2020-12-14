Film exhibition industry revenues to contract by 80-85% in FY 21: ICRA

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The cinema players’ revenues are expected to contract by 80-85 per cent in FY 2021 due to pendemic, according to estimates by ICRA. While revenues of the print and TV broadcasting segments are estimated to contract in the current financial year, the rating agency stated that the credit metrics of entities involved in these segments will see a moderate impact.
ICRA said that the pronounced revenue decline will lead to operating losses for the film exhibitors. But added that, “the multiplex industry’s monthly cash burn will reduce from ₹57 crore in first half of FY2021 to ₹25-30 crore in second half of FY2021 supported by a sequential uptick in revenues and increased cost rationalisation.”
Sakshi Suneja, Assistant Vice-President, ICRA, “While cinema operations have started in most States with 50 per cent of their capacities, the occupancy levels at multiplexes are at present very low, at mid-single digit percentage levels.”
As per ICRA estimates, revenues of the print media are expected to witness a decline of 30 per cent year-on-year in current financial year. However, it noted that since July, there has been a month-on-month recovery in newspaper circulation which is expected to touch the pre-Covid levels by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.
“Overall, the advertisement revenue will improve sequentially, though will be lower by 7-8 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in H2 FY2021. ICRA expects the operating profit margins of print media entities to be supported by savings in newsprint costs, thus witnessing a lower contraction by up to 200 bps Y-o-Y in FY2021,”it stated in its report.
Kinjal Shah, Vice-President, ICRA, “Subscription revenues for TV broadcasters will hold steady in H2 FY2021 as consumers are likely to continue. Overall, subscription revenues are expected to witness mid-single digit revenue growth in FY2021. Advertisement revenues witnessed a good traction during the festive season and will witness a strong recovery in H2 FY2021 (vis-a-vis H1 FY2021), as economic activity and growth improves; however, the same will be lower by 5 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.”
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...