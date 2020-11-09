Finance Commission submits its report to President

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) on Monday submitted its report for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 to the President.

The report was to suggest a devolution formula for States’ share in taxes collected by the Centre. The previous Commission had recommended 42 per cent to be shared, which is all-time high. Even in its interim report, the XVFC suggested 41 per cent for 28 States and one per cent for UTs of J&K and Ladakh. It may be noted that the Commission is required to suggest share for States while UTs get grant through Home Ministry. However, recommendation about J&K and Ladakh was taken as an exceptional case.

The content of the new report will be known only when the Government tables it in Parliament.

As per the terms of reference (ToR), the Commission was mandated to give its recommendations for five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 by October 30. Last year, the Commission had submitted its report containing recommendations for the year 2020-21 which was accepted by the Union Government and tabled in Parliament on January 30.

The Commission was asked to give its recommendations on many unique and wide-ranging issues in its terms of reference. Apart from the vertical and horizontal tax devolution, local government grants, disaster management grant, the Commission was also asked to examine and recommend performance incentives for States in many areas like power sector, adoption of DBT, solid waste management etc. The Commission was also asked to examine whether a separate mechanism for funding of defence and internal security ought to be set up and if so how such a mechanism could be operationalised.

The report has been organised in four volumes. Volume I and II, as in the past, contain the main report and the accompanying annexes. Volume III is devoted to the Union Government and examines key departments in greater depth, with the medium-term challenges and the roadmap ahead. Volume IV is entirely devoted to the States. The Commission has analysed the finances of each State in great depth and has come up with State-specific considerations to address the key challenges that individual States face.

The cover and title of the report are also unique — The ‘Finance Commission in Covid Times’ and the use of Scales on the cover to indicate the balance between the States and the Union.